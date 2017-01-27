Hart to Heart: Center for Autism show...

Hart to Heart: Center for Autism shows Savannah students independence, quality of life

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Early signs that lead the autism diagnosis included being socially unresponsive or extremely anxious; not speaking until the age of 3; developmentally about 2 to 3 years behind his peers; flapping his hands above his head when excited; crying frequently, and hiding behind his mom or dad. Before starting school at MRCA in Savannah, Simon had some negative experiences at other schools, including social loneliness and being bullied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Fri THE GANGBANG SQUADS 66
News Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13) Jan 25 Jeff 6
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) Jan 24 Paul 19
Poll Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13) Jan 24 mockingjay 40
Where can I cop h? Jan 24 Sweetleaf1980 1
News Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07) Jan 20 mAZZY 11
dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08) Jan 20 mAZZY 80
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chatham County was issued at January 28 at 10:24AM EST

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Ferguson
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,193 • Total comments across all topics: 278,338,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC