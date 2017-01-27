Hart to Heart: Center for Autism shows Savannah students independence, quality of life

Early signs that lead the autism diagnosis included being socially unresponsive or extremely anxious; not speaking until the age of 3; developmentally about 2 to 3 years behind his peers; flapping his hands above his head when excited; crying frequently, and hiding behind his mom or dad. Before starting school at MRCA in Savannah, Simon had some negative experiences at other schools, including social loneliness and being bullied.

