Hart to Heart: Center for Autism shows Savannah students independence, quality of life
Early signs that lead the autism diagnosis included being socially unresponsive or extremely anxious; not speaking until the age of 3; developmentally about 2 to 3 years behind his peers; flapping his hands above his head when excited; crying frequently, and hiding behind his mom or dad. Before starting school at MRCA in Savannah, Simon had some negative experiences at other schools, including social loneliness and being bullied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|THE GANGBANG SQUADS
|66
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|Jan 25
|Jeff
|6
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Paul
|19
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 24
|mockingjay
|40
|Where can I cop h?
|Jan 24
|Sweetleaf1980
|1
|Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|11
|dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|80
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC