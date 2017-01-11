Growth promised as Armstrong, Georgia...

Growth promised as Armstrong, Georgia Southern merger made official

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

The upcoming consolidation of Armstrong State University in Savannah and Georgia Southern University in Statesboro is designed to expand programs, save money and increase graduation rates - but officials, students and professors have plenty of concerns and questions as the year-long process officially begins. The University System of Georgia's Board of Regents voted for the merger Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bar Wed Not gay 2
Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13) Wed George 39
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 9 WILLY BILLY JILLE... 62
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Jan 2 Raymond 150
Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16) Dec 27 Sarahray 2
News Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08) Dec 24 OMG 457
Buddy Carter on Trump Dec 15 Tattle Tale 4
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,480 • Total comments across all topics: 277,854,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC