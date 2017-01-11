Growth promised as Armstrong, Georgia Southern merger made official
The upcoming consolidation of Armstrong State University in Savannah and Georgia Southern University in Statesboro is designed to expand programs, save money and increase graduation rates - but officials, students and professors have plenty of concerns and questions as the year-long process officially begins. The University System of Georgia's Board of Regents voted for the merger Wednesday.
