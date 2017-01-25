Good News: Habitat for Humanity launches big year
The organization presented the keys to a new home in West Savannah to Pamela Johnson and her family, who will now have an opportunity to build a new life. "Housing is so fundamental because when children are in homes where there is stability, they are less likely to have problems with bad health," said Harold Tessendorf, executive director of the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|9 hr
|Jeff
|6
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Paul
|19
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Tue
|mockingjay
|40
|Where can I cop h?
|Tue
|Sweetleaf1980
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 23
|THE GANGBANG SQUADS
|65
|Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|11
|dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|80
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC