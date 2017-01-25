Good News: Habitat for Humanity launc...

Good News: Habitat for Humanity launches big year

Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The organization presented the keys to a new home in West Savannah to Pamela Johnson and her family, who will now have an opportunity to build a new life. "Housing is so fundamental because when children are in homes where there is stability, they are less likely to have problems with bad health," said Harold Tessendorf, executive director of the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity.

