Georgia Ports Authority sets record for container moves in December
The Georgia Ports Authority posted 12.3 percent growth in year-over-year container volumes for December - an increase made even more impressive by the fact that December 2015 reflected inflated cargo numbers as the threat of a strike on the West Coast sent more containers Georgia's way. December's 292,172 twenty-foot equivalent container units - know as TEUs - marked a new record for the ports, executive director Griff Lynch told the GPA board Monday at its first meeting of 2017.
