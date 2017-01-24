GBI: Deputies shoot, kill man pointin...

GBI: Deputies shoot, kill man pointing gun at them in Bulloch County

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents say sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man who was pointing a gun at them Monday night in Bulloch County. The 52-year-old man who died during the incident has not yet been identified.

