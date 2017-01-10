Ga. 21 will be closed under I-95 this...

Ga. 21 will be closed under I-95 this weekend

Motorists who use Georgia highway 21 to travel to and from Savannah should expect long detours because of construction this weekend. GA-21 beneath Interstate 95 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

