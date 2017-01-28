Free mammograms offered Monday in Savannah to qualified women
Woman must meet certain annual income guidelines and must be 40 to 64 years of age without insurance to receive the mammogram at no cost. Your annual income must not be greater than 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Level to be eligible.
