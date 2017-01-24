Former Savannah firefighter granted bond with strict conditions in Applebee's racial-slur case
A judge on Tuesday granted a $7,500 bond - with strict conditions - for Barry Richard Arnold Jr. who was indicted in an incident outside an Applebee's restaurant in which he allegedly shouted racial slurs and pointed a gun at a black patron. Arnold, a 42-year-old former Savannah firefighter, has been incarcerated at the Chatham County jail where he voluntarily surrendered five weeks ago.
