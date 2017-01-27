First reviews for Amazon's Savannah-shot Zelda Fitzgerald series are solid

The first reviews are out for the Savannah-shot Amazon series, "Z: The Beginning of Everything," and it is well-received. The series, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday and filmed in Savannah over the summer, follows Zelda Sayre beginning when she meets her husband, author F. Scott Fitzgerald , in Montgomery, Ala., and follows through their life to the initial months of her pregnancy with their only child, Frances.

