First reviews for Amazon's Savannah-shot Zelda Fitzgerald series are solid
The first reviews are out for the Savannah-shot Amazon series, "Z: The Beginning of Everything," and it is well-received. The series, which premiered on the streaming service on Friday and filmed in Savannah over the summer, follows Zelda Sayre beginning when she meets her husband, author F. Scott Fitzgerald , in Montgomery, Ala., and follows through their life to the initial months of her pregnancy with their only child, Frances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|12 hr
|THE GANGBANG SQUADS
|66
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|Jan 25
|Jeff
|6
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Paul
|19
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 24
|mockingjay
|40
|Where can I cop h?
|Jan 24
|Sweetleaf1980
|1
|Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|11
|dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|80
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC