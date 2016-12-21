Family of 5 displaced after fire on Leghorn St. in Savannah
According to Southside Fire, flames broke out on Leghorn Street right around 2 p.m. Investigators believe an appliance is to blame. The father tells us he was at work when he got the call and rushed right over.
