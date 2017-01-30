Family members seek answers in 2014 s...

Family members seek answers in 2014 slaying of Savannah child

Read more: SavannahNow

CrimeStoppers and family members are asking the public for help solving the 2014 slaying of a 12-year-old on Savannah's east side. Keith Passmore was shot and killed about 10 p.m. Nov. 22, 2014, while sitting with his uncle in a truck outside a party on Vicksburg Drive.

Savannah, GA

