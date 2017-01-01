Empty Stocking Fund raises more than ...

Empty Stocking Fund raises more than $90,000 for Savannah-area families in 45th year

Readers of the Savannah Morning News donated more than $90,000 to local families during the holidays via the paper's annual Empty Stocking Fund. "We are grateful and thankful for our readers and the community for their generous support of the Empty Stocking Fund," said Michael Traynor, publisher of the Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com.

