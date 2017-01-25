Dock collapse victims suing CAT, Savannah

First responders blocked off an area of Rousakis Riverfront Plaza after the ramp to a city-owned dock collapsed on Nov. 19. More than 50 people were standing on the ramp when it fell. Brittini Ray/Savannah Morning News file photo First responders blocked off an area of Rousakis Riverfront Plaza after the ramp to a city-owned dock collapsed on Nov. 19. Brittini Ray/Savannah Morning News file photo Brittini Ray/Savannah Morning News file photo - First responders blocked off an area of Rousakis Riverfront Plaza after the ramp to a city-owned dock collapsed on Nov. 19. More than 50 people were standing on the ramp when it fell.

