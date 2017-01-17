Dee Rees' American odyssey 'Mudbound' captivates Sundance
Director Dee Rees wanted to get to the big questions in her enthralling period epic "Mudbound." Specifically: What is it to be a citizen and what is it to fight for a country that doesn't fight for you? The film, which premiered Saturday night at the Sundance Film Festival, had audiences raving and some already speculating about Oscar chances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|11
|dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|80
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|64
|Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|40
|Utilities, Cost of Living
|Jan 20
|Jeep16hp
|1
|Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11)
|Jan 13
|ojx
|8
|Bar
|Jan 11
|Not gay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC