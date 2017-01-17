Dee Rees' American odyssey 'Mudbound'...

Dee Rees' American odyssey 'Mudbound' captivates Sundance

18 hrs ago

Director Dee Rees wanted to get to the big questions in her enthralling period epic "Mudbound." Specifically: What is it to be a citizen and what is it to fight for a country that doesn't fight for you? The film, which premiered Saturday night at the Sundance Film Festival, had audiences raving and some already speculating about Oscar chances.

