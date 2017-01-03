Deal: Expansion on 2 Georgia intersta...

Deal: Expansion on 2 Georgia interstates to begin soon

15 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Deal told a breakfast of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday that work to widen portions of Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County and I-16 in Savannah is slated to begin in the 2018 fiscal year that starts July 1. The projects will add lanes along six-to-seven mile stretches of each interstate. The governor told executives, lobbyists and lawmakers at the chamber's annual Eggs & Issues breakfast that the expansions will significantly reduce traffic congestion along each route.

