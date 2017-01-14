Day of peace and love' promoted for Savannah's 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade
The Johnson High School Band marches down Broughton Street in the 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. parade. As Savannah's 38th Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade steps off Monday morning, its leaders are asking the public to come together in a show of unity.
