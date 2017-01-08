Customers say start-up didn't deliver product
Ian Nott, co-founder and CTO of Aetho, holds a prototype of the Aeon, a handheld stabilizer for GoPro cameras. The company began preselling it last year, but customers say it has failed to deliver and isn't responding to emails or phone calls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|WILLY BILLY JILLE...
|62
|Bar
|Jan 6
|bar hunter
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Dec 24
|OMG
|457
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC