CrimeStoppers offers $5,000 for tips on Savannah bank robber

CrimeStoppers is asking for help identifying this man, who is suspected of robbing a bank on Savannah's west side Nov. 9. CrimeStoppers is asking for help identifying this man, who is suspected of robbing a bank on Savannah's west side Nov. 9. CrimeStoppers is offering "up to" $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in a November bank robbery on Savannah's west side. On Nov. 9, an unidentified man robbed the Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union on West Lathrop Avenue, walking in to the bank and demanding cash.

