Coroner, county manager seek way to memorialize Savannah's unclaimed dead
Chatham County Coroner Bill Wessinger holds a box of cremated remains. About 275 such boxes - each a person who has not been claimed by a relative - have accumulated over the years, and now Wessinger and County Manager Lee Smith are making a plan to create a publicly owned cemetery to store them.
