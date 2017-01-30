CNT arrests man for cocaine, marijuana on Fairfax Drive

The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team, with help from the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, executed a warrant at a house on the 4700 block of Fairfax Drive on Saturday, Jan. 28. Agents arrested 42-year-old Tomar "Toomey" Young of Savannah after finding a large amount of powder and crack cocaine, marijuana and more than $5,000 within the home.

