City Talk: Savannah's economy today vs. 2008
Before I give some wonky answers to that question, I should note that U.S. presidents are frequently given too much credit and too much blame for economic shifts that happen on their watch. Presidents sometimes inherit economies with clear positive momentum, so they might end up in the luxurious position of overseeing growth that they did little or nothing to effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|11
|dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|80
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|64
|Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|40
|Utilities, Cost of Living
|Jan 20
|Jeep16hp
|1
|Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11)
|Jan 13
|ojx
|8
|Bar
|Jan 11
|Not gay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC