City Talk: Proposed merger will likely benefit Savannah economy
As you probably know by now, the Board of Regents is poised to vote this week on the proposed merger of Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University. For the record, I began teaching at Armstrong in the fall of 2000, and I've had a full load of four classes per semester for a number of years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|16 hr
|WILLY BILLY JILLE...
|62
|Bar
|Jan 6
|bar hunter
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Dec 24
|OMG
|457
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC