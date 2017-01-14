City Talk: Neighborhood vitality should be part of Savannah vision
As Katie Nussbaum reported in a recent story for this newspaper, Hernandez told the Savannah Downtown Business Association this his "number one priority is to bring together and create a long-term vision for what this community is going to look like in five years and in 25 years." "Everything, every activity, every dollar and every person must be connected to that long-term strategic outcome," Hernandez said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|allofourstuff.com
|17 hr
|AllofOurStuff
|1
|Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11)
|Jan 13
|ojx
|8
|Bar
|Jan 11
|Not gay
|2
|Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13)
|Jan 11
|George
|39
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 9
|WILLY BILLY JILLE...
|62
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC