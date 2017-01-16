City Talk: Looking back at our 2009 economy
The national economy was in freefall by the time of the 2008 general election, but many Americans couldn't imagine how much damage the financial crisis and housing bust would do. Of course, by the end of 2008, anyone who took a frank, honest look at the data could see that real estate collapse would have ramifications for years.
