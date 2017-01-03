City of Savannah discussing strategic plan
From cities like Seattle and Dallas, to Santa Ana, California and Durham, North Carolina - establishing and implementing a strategic plan is becoming a more popular way for local government to focus on resources and set goals. WTOC recently spoke to Savannah's strategic initiatives manager about the move and what it will mean for the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
