City of Savannah crews respond to sewage spill on Highway 21 in Port Wentworth

City of Savannah Water Resources crews responded to a minor sewage spill at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 20 at the City of Savannah I & D Treatment Plant located at 6183 Highway 21 in Port Wentworth. According to the city, an estimated 75 gallons spilled before the leak was corrected at 2:30 p.m. The spill was caused by a break on a three inch force main from a sewage grinder station.

