City of Savannah crews respond to sewage spill on Highway 21 in Port Wentworth
City of Savannah Water Resources crews responded to a minor sewage spill at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 20 at the City of Savannah I & D Treatment Plant located at 6183 Highway 21 in Port Wentworth. According to the city, an estimated 75 gallons spilled before the leak was corrected at 2:30 p.m. The spill was caused by a break on a three inch force main from a sewage grinder station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07)
|13 hr
|mAZZY
|11
|dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|mAZZY
|80
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|14 hr
|mAZZY
|64
|Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13)
|14 hr
|mAZZY
|40
|Utilities, Cost of Living
|16 hr
|Jeep16hp
|1
|allofourstuff.com
|Jan 14
|AllofOurStuff
|1
|Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11)
|Jan 13
|ojx
|8
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC