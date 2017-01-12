City manager: Fresh eyes needed to evaluate Savannah water bill issues
Savannah officials are planning to hire an outside consultant to examine the city's utility billing operations as complaints from residents continue to pour in. City Manager Rob Hernandez informed the Savannah City Council on Jan. 5 that he believed it was appropriate to have an external evaluation of the department's operations, including a look at the billing system, payment processing and water meter reading, to restore the city's credibility.
