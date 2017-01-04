Cheer Savannah owner indicted for cruelty to animals
The owner of the Lowcountry's top cheer gym caught on social media kicking her dachshund was indicted on Wednesday for misdemeanor cruelty to animals in the case. Stephanie Breckenridge Britt, 41, between Aug. 1-28, committed the offense of cruelty to animals "by causing physical pain to a dachshund named Charlie by an unjustifiable act, to wit: kicking the dog," the Chatham County grand jury said in returning the one-count indictment.
