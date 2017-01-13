Chatham officials cut from police corruption lawsuit

A judge on Thursday ruled in favor of former Chatham County Commission Chairman Pete Liakakis and two fellow officials in a lawsuit by four former Savannah-Chatham police officers who sued former police chief Willie Lovett and others in a corruption scheme. Also granted judgments by Chatham County Superior Court Judge Louisa Abbot were former county manager Russ Abolt and former city manager Michael Brown.

