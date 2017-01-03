Chatham County animal shelter to reopen Wednesday; free adoptions extended
The Chatham County Animal Services shelter reopens Wednesday after two weeks of quarantine to prevent an outbreak of canine parvovirus. Chatham County Animal Services will be running as usual Wednesday after two weeks of quarantine aimed at preventing an outbreak of canine parvovirus at its shelter on Sallie Mood Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Dec 31
|SASORE TEE HICKEE...
|60
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Dec 24
|OMG
|457
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
|Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC