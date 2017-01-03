Chatham Area Transit Celebrates 30 Years
Chatham Area Transit Authority is proud to announce 30 years of service to the Savannah-Chatham County community. Formally established as an Authority in January 1987, CAT continues the long, storied history of transportation in this area dating back to the 1800s and the horse-drawn streetcars of the Skidaway and Seaboard Railway Company.
