Chancellor to request merger of Armstrong State, Georgia Southern
The University System of Georgia's Board of Regents will vote next week on whether to combine Savannah's Armstrong State University with Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley announced today that he will recommend the Regents move to consolidate the two schools, which are about 50 miles apart, during the board's first meeting of the year Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar
|Fri
|bar hunter
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|OSCAR TEE FRIKERING
|61
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Dec 24
|OMG
|457
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC