Bunny in the City: Nine Line Foundation hosts diverse crowd for football watch party
Nine Line Apparel hosted a National Championship watch party for its Nine Line Foundation on Jan. 9 at B&D Burgers. Expecting a diverse crowd to support Nine Line and the Alabama/Clemson football game, I am happy to report that everyone from an elementary principal and videographer for Nine Line Apparel to a chiropractor and a mobile tanning studio owner are gracing the outside patio at B&D.
