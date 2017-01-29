Bunny in the City: Dining in the Dark helps ease struggle of visually impaired
The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision held its inaugural signature event Dining in the Dark on Jan. 21 at Embassy Suites. Overhearing SCBLV Director Lois Modell's comment, "You are going to experience in two hours what our clients live every day," I skip past the long check-in line to get a feel for an event that has been the talk of the town for the past two months.
