Brasseler awarded multi-million dollar contract

Savannah-based Brasseler USA has been awarded a contract valued at up to $12 million to provide "consumable dental items" to the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. The contract, which is a renewal of a previous contract, was a competitive acquisition with a total of 19 bids received.

