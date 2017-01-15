Bloomingdale hoping to get ahead of economic growth spurt
This home under construction on Pine Street in Bloomingdale is an example of the new infill development taking place on vacant lots in the city. With growth in Chatham County's westernmost town looking inevitable, leaders in the small community of Bloomingdale are hoping to manage future development to preserve their city's charm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|allofourstuff.com
|Sat
|AllofOurStuff
|1
|Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11)
|Jan 13
|ojx
|8
|Bar
|Jan 11
|Not gay
|2
|Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13)
|Jan 11
|George
|39
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 9
|WILLY BILLY JILLE...
|62
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC