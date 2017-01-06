Benedictine celebrates new STEM wing
Fr. Ronald Gatman blesses the new Brown STEM Wing at Benedictine Military School during ceremonies Friday morning at the school. Edward J. Brown III, center, talks with other Benedictine alumni following the dedication on the new STEM wing at the school named for Brown and his father.
