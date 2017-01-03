Beach High School staff participates in Community Action Poverty Simulation
The staff of Beach High School came together on Tuesday morning to see what it is like to live in poverty for a simulated period of one month. The Community Action Poverty Simulation was coordinated by volunteers with Savannah-Chatham Schools, the City of Savannah, and the University of Georgia.
