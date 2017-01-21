Barton: Trying to remain hopeful abou...

Barton: Trying to remain hopeful about the ASU/GSU merger

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

The Thursday night public forum at Savannah's Armstrong State University about the institution's proposed merger with Georgia Southern University in Statesboro had the look and the feel of something that most Armstrong students probably abhor: Being crammed into a large hall and being lectured to by four adults and having no opportunity for a real conversation about what is going on or about to happen. It's no wonder that from my vantage point at the rear of the peanut gallery in ASUs Performing Arts Center that the students seemed skeptical about the promises being made by the quartet of administrators down below on the stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07) Jan 20 mAZZY 11
dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08) Jan 20 mAZZY 80
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 20 mAZZY 64
Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13) Jan 20 mAZZY 40
Utilities, Cost of Living Jan 20 Jeep16hp 1
Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11) Jan 13 ojx 8
Bar Jan 11 Not gay 2
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chatham County was issued at January 22 at 8:57PM EST

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,869 • Total comments across all topics: 278,160,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC