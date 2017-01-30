Artifacts turning up in Savannah as hurricane debris is removed
Bits of Savannah's past just below our feet are forcing the city to take its time during the final stage of storm debris removal from Hurricane Matthew. When the strong winds toppled centuries-old trees, especially in cemeteries, parks and historic battlefield artifacts were lifted to the surface.
