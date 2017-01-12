Art exhibit opens at Hospice House
The public is invited to an exhibit of work by watercolorist and oil painter Nancy Lebey Solana at the Hospice Savannah Art Gallery, 1352 Eisenhower Drive. Solana received a Bachelor's of Fine Arts Degree from the Lamar Dodd School of Art at the University of Georgia.
