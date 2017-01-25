Archaeological surveys prompt Savanna...

Archaeological surveys prompt Savannah to drop hurricane cleanup program

Pottery shards believed to date back to the 19th Century, as well as some metal objects and oyster shells, were recently uncovered by Hurricane Matthew and are now being held at City Hall for further study. Eric Curl/Savannah Morning News The stump and root ball of a large tree overturned by Hurricane Matthew in the Laurel Grove South Cemetery in Savannah is one of hundreds being inspected for having potentially unearthed significant archaeological or historical artifacts.

