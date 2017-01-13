American Bar president: Helping the p...

American Bar president: Helping the poor in Savannah necessary for justice

The president of the American Bar Association on Friday said that while representing society's poor and most vulnerable is neither cheap nor easy it is essential to defend liberty and pursue justice. "As you all know so well, providing access to justice is not free," Atlanta attorney Linda Klein told a gathering of the 3rd Annual Pro Bono Awards Luncheon at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront.

