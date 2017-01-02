American Bar Assoc. president to speak at Georgia Legal Services...
American Bar Association president and Atlanta attorney Linda A. Klein will be the keynote speaker at the Georgia Legal Services Program's 3rd annual Pro Bono Awards luncheon on Jan. 13. The event, from noon-2 p.m. at the Savannah Marriott Riverfront, is an annual fundraiser aimed at recognizing the work of Savannah lawyers who volunteer to work with low-income Georgians seeking critical legal services. Klein, an Atlanta-based attorney and, in 1997, the first woman to serve as president of the State Bar of Georgia,, is a proponent of pro bono work.
