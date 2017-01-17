8th annual Mountain Film Festival kicks off in Savannah
On Thursday morning, organizers of the 8th annual Telluride Mountain Film Festival Savannah got the event started in a big way. Almost 2000 Savannah-Chatham middle school students packed Trustees theater to watch short films that carry the festival's message of celebrating the human spirit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|10 hr
|DING DONG WONG
|63
|allofourstuff.com
|Jan 14
|AllofOurStuff
|1
|Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11)
|Jan 13
|ojx
|8
|Bar
|Jan 11
|Not gay
|2
|Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13)
|Jan 11
|George
|39
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC