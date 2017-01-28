28 Books With Shocking Plot Twists Th...

28 Books With Shocking Plot Twists That Still Keep Us Up at Night

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: OhNoTheyDidnt

About : Amir is the son of a wealthy Kabul merchant, a member of the ruling caste of Pashtuns. Hassan, his servant and constant companion, is a Hazara, a despised and impoverished caste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OhNoTheyDidnt.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13) 2 hr jtr304 42
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 5 hr BLACK HOOD BROTHERS 67
News Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13) Jan 25 Jeff 6
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) Jan 24 Paul 19
Where can I cop h? Jan 24 Sweetleaf1980 1
News Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07) Jan 20 mAZZY 11
dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08) Jan 20 mAZZY 80
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC