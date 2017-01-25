2 Savannah men arrested, charged in s...

2 Savannah men arrested, charged in sexual assault cases involving teenage girls

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Metro Police quickly apprehended and arrested 34-year-old Rashaun Newton Tuesday afternoon in the woods on the 4300 block of Ogeechee Road, charging him with sexual battery. The incident was reported to police around 10:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Chatham Parkway, gathering preliminary information that enabled them to locate and arrest him within minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13) 13 hr Jeff 6
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) Tue Paul 19
Poll Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13) Tue mockingjay 40
Where can I cop h? Tue Sweetleaf1980 1
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 23 THE GANGBANG SQUADS 65
News Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07) Jan 20 mAZZY 11
dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08) Jan 20 mAZZY 80
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chatham County was issued at January 25 at 8:25PM EST

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,592 • Total comments across all topics: 278,259,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC