2 Savannah men arrested, charged in sexual assault cases involving teenage girls

Metro Police quickly apprehended and arrested 34-year-old Rashaun Newton Tuesday afternoon in the woods on the 4300 block of Ogeechee Road, charging him with sexual battery. The incident was reported to police around 10:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Chatham Parkway, gathering preliminary information that enabled them to locate and arrest him within minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.