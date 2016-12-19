Westin Savannah Harbor hosts annual Gingerbread Village
Culinary artists, professional gingerbread architects, amateurs and children enter their edible residences each year to win prizes up to $1,500. Will Peebles/Savannah Morning News The lobby of the Westin Savannah Harbor is embracing the yuletide spirit by sporting some incredible edible edifices and residences made entirely of gingerbread.
