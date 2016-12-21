Toys handed out during holiday dinner by Feed the Hungry Savannah
Parents in need of a little help this Christmas signed up to make sure their kids would have something under the tree. Feed the Hungry of Savannah has been collecting the toys and gifting them during its largest sit-down dinner, now eight years strong.
