That time I left a Christmas tree up till March, and my wife got shingles
Melissa Livingston, the author's wife, places a bow atop the family Christmas tree on Dec. 2, 2016, in Savannah, Ga. The tree still stands, but it will be taken down before March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|149
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Dec 28
|joe eskimoe bento...
|59
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Dec 24
|OMG
|457
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
|Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC